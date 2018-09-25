Over 7,000 without power in Cumberland County
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Thousands are without power across Central Pennsylvania this morning.
According to FirstEnergy’s website, over 7,000 people are without power in Cumberland County.
It is not expected to be restored until noon today.
If you would like to report an outage in your area here are some numbers you can contact.
PPL Electric Utilities:1-800-342-5775
https://omap.prod.pplweb.com/omap
Met-Ed:1-888-544-4877
http://outages.firstenergycorp.com/pa.html
Adams Electric Cooperative: 1-800-726-2324
https://ebill.adamsec.com/mapviewer/mapviewer.html?config=Outage+Web+Map
PECO:1-800-841-4141
https://www.peco.com/_layouts/peco/OutageMap.aspx
Keep in mind that 9-1-1 is NOT the number to call to report an outage!
40.129984 -77.240515