Over 7,000 without power in Cumberland County

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Thousands are without power across Central Pennsylvania this morning.

According to FirstEnergy’s website, over 7,000 people are without power in Cumberland County.

It is not expected to be restored until noon today.

If you would like to report an outage in your area here are some numbers you can contact.

PPL Electric Utilities:1-800-342-5775

https://omap.prod.pplweb.com/omap

Met-Ed:1-888-544-4877

http://outages.firstenergycorp.com/pa.html

Adams Electric Cooperative: 1-800-726-2324

https://ebill.adamsec.com/mapviewer/mapviewer.html?config=Outage+Web+Map

PECO:1-800-841-4141



https://www.peco.com/_layouts/peco/OutageMap.aspx

Keep in mind that 9-1-1 is NOT the number to call to report an outage!