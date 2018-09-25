× Penn State RB Mark Allen suffers season-ending injury, James Franklin reports

UNIVERSITY PARK — Mark Allen, Penn State’s second-string running back, suffered a season-ending injury and will not return to the Nittany Lions, coach James Franklin announced Tuesday.

Allen, a fifth-year senior, did not make the trip to Illinois for Penn State’s 63-24 victory last Friday.

Penn State head coach James Franklin announced a season-ending injury to second-string RB Mark Allen:https://t.co/IrcBhrRCPR — Blue-White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) September 25, 2018

Allen was the primary backup to Miles Sanders this season, and rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. He added four catches for 25 yards.

Allen had a career-high 62 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in Penn State’s 63-10 victory over Kent State on Sept. 15 in what will be his final game with the Lions.