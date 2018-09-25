Philadelphia man wanted after he allegedly cashed check stolen from business in East Earl Twp.

LANCASTER COUNTY — A warrant was issued Friday for a Philadelphia man who allegedly cashed a check stolen from a local business in East Earl Township, according to police.

Police say the incident occurred on July 13.

Checks were forged to allow Quentin Sturm III, 35, to receive money by deception, police add. He is wanted for theft by deception, access device fraud and forgery.

Anyone with information on Sturm’s whereabouts should contact East Earl Township Police at 717-355-5302 or submit a tip here. When making an anonymous tip, please reference Sturm in your submission.