Police are searching for missing Philhaven patient in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY — Cornwall Borough Police are searching for a missing patient who left the Philhaven hospital this morning.

Kara Savidge, 28, was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and flip flops, police say. She is 5-4, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is not violent, according to police.

Anyone who sees Savidge is asked to contact their local police department immediately.