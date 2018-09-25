× Police: Harrisburg man disarmed, robbed victim instead of selling him drugs

HARRISBURG — An 18-year-old Harrisburg man was charged Monday by Susquehanna Township Police in the a robbery that occurred Sunday on the 3900 block of North Front Street.

DayShawn Ayers is charged with robbery and carrying a firearm without a license in the incident, which occurred at about 5:51 p.m., police say.

According to police, the victim told police he was at a business to purchase marijuana from Ayers, who noticed the victim was carrying a handgun. Ayers allegedly disarmed the victim, pointed the gun at him, and told him to leave the area. Ayers then fled on foot, keeping the handgun, police say.

The victim did not receive any drugs from Ayers. The victim had legally purchased the handgun and was licensed to carry it, police say.

Ayers was arrested Monday at his residence on the 300 block of North Progress Avenue. A search of his residence produced the victim’s handgun and a large amount of marijuana in Ayers’ bedroom.

Additional charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana were filed against Ayers after the search, according to police.

Ayers was taken to the Dauphin County Booking Center for processing and arraignment. Bail was set at $150,000. Ayers was then remanded to Dauphin County Prison, police say.