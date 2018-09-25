× Salisbury Township man facing charges after threatening to punch bank manager

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Salisbury Township man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to punch a bank manager.

Kevin Highfield, 51, is facing terroristic threats and disorderly conduct charges for the incident.

On September 24 around 9:50 a.m., Highfield allegedly caused a disturbance at Fulton Bank in the 5300 block of Lincoln Highway.

He was reportedly closing his account when Highfield threatened to punch a bank manager in the face, yelled at employees and customers shaking his fists.

Now, charges have been filed against him.