Soggy start to Tuesday, with lingering damp and dreary conditions into the afternoon

SOAKING RAIN STARTS TUESDAY: It’s a soggy start to Tuesday, with a widespread and steady rain for most. Temperatures begin in the 50s to lower 60s. A light breeze remains in place too. Conditions gradually dry through the afternoon, but it’s still quite dreary with some showers, perhaps a rumble or two of thunder later during the day. Expect temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s depending on dry time during the afternoon. It stays a touch breezy through the afternoon too. Some dry time works in for the night, but temperatures don’t drop much. Expect readings in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees . Hazy, foggy, drizzly, and some misty pockets are possible late. We’ll keep an eye out for some minor flooding concerns, especially as the rain chance continue into Wednesday. A cold front crosses through later during the day. After a dry start, showers and some thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. There’s a small chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms that could produce gusty winds and brief, but heavy, downpours. It’s breezy again and milder, with readings in the middle to upper 70s.

DRIER END TO THE WEEK: The end of the week is much drier, but some small shower chances linger. Wednesday’s front stalls to the south, so we’re going to have to keep an eye on it for more showers. For now, Thursday should be dry, but we can’t rule out the chance for a shower or two. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. There’s indication a wave rides along the front and could brings some light showers Thursday night into Friday. A few showers could linger into Friday during the early morning. The afternoon should dry out as long as the front doesn’t pull any tricks. Temperatures are a touch higher, with readings in the lower to middle 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend doesn’t look bad at all to start! Saturday brings partly cloudy skies and quiet conditions. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s. Sunday our next cold front crosses through, and this could bring a few light showers to the region. Temperatures reach the upper 60s to lower 70s depending upon the timing and the coverage of the shower activity. Monday is partly sunny and a bit cooler. Expect readings in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!