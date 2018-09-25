× Update: Ground stops lifted as Delta restores all IT systems

Update: Ground stops on all Delta domestic flights have been lifted.

Delta says that all IT systems have been restored.

.@Delta teams have restored all IT systems after a technology issue briefly affected some of our systems this evening. All groundstops have been lifted. — Delta News Hub (@DeltaNewsHub) September 26, 2018

Previously: Delta has issued a nationwide ground stop to address a technology issue with its systems, according to the airline.

“Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems,” Delta said in a statement. “We have issued a Delta ground stop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience.”

The ground stop is keeping all domestic flights on the ground, Delta added in a tweet.

Yes. The technical issues are system-wide. We are even on a domestic flights ground stop. International flights are still going. *TAC — Delta (@Delta) September 26, 2018

