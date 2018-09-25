Update: Ground stops lifted as Delta restores all IT systems
Update: Ground stops on all Delta domestic flights have been lifted.
Delta says that all IT systems have been restored.
Previously: Delta has issued a nationwide ground stop to address a technology issue with its systems, according to the airline.
“Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems,” Delta said in a statement. “We have issued a Delta ground stop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience.”
The ground stop is keeping all domestic flights on the ground, Delta added in a tweet.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.