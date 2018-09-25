× Virginia man sentenced to 19 1/2 years in prison for production of child pornography

HARRISBURG — A Virginia man was sentenced Monday to 19 1/2 years in prison plus a life term of supervised release for the production of child pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

In March 2017, 45-year-old Hollis Ball contacted two minor children in Pennsylvania through an iPad app known as “Musical.ly,” U.S. Attorney David J. Freed said.

Through the app, Ball persuaded one of the children to send him exploitative images, U.S. Attorney Freed added.

Ball was on the sex offender registry in Virginia when he committed the offense.