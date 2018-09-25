Wednesday’s parade at the Ephrata Fair canceled due to unfavorable forecast, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EPHRATA, Lancaster County -- The Ephrata Fair will mark its 100th anniversary without the annual parade this season after officials announced that the unfavorable forecast for Wednesday night prompted the decision to cancel it.

"The safety of the participants and the spectators is the primary concern of the Fair Association, the Parade Committee, the Fair Safety Committee and Ephrata Emergency Management," the Ephrata Farmers Day Association said in a press release. "The strong possibility exists for severe thunderstorms with strong winds, dangerous lightning and heavy downpours on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"The hard decision to cancel the parade was made with concerns for personal safety."

The Farmers Day Association said the other events at the Fair remain scheduled.