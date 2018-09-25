West York man charged with possession of child pornography

YORK COUNTY — A man who police say has two prior convictions for possession of child pornography was arrested Tuesday after authorities executed a search of his West York residence.

A number of devices were seized from William Pyle’s residence, including a Dell laptop, and according to the criminal complaint, police retrieved a deleted video of child pornography.

The 65-year-old Pyle was charged with possession of child pornography, dissemination of child pornography and criminal use of communication facility. He was arraigned and bail was set at $75,000, which he was unable to post.

The initial investigation began back in July when West York Police were contacted by a detective within the Adams County District Attorney’s Office regarding downloadable videos containing child pornography that he received while monitoring peer-to-peer software, the criminal complaint says.

A subpoena, which was served on Comcast, identified Pyles as having shared the child pornography, according to the criminal complaint.

Pyle’s two other child pornography convictions occurred in June 2011 and March 2015.