YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The York City Fire Department has announced the passing of a retired firefighter.

According to the department’s Facebook page, Tim Bair passed away at 65-years-old.

He had begun his career with the department in March of 1989 before retiring in June of this year, completing 29 years of service.

Over his career, Bair had been awarded for bravery several times.