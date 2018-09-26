A foggy and hazy start to Wednesday, then the chance for afternoon strong to severe storms

SHOWER AND STORM CHANCES WEDNESDAY: Some dry time works in for the morning, but hazy, foggy, drizzly, and some misty pockets are possible too. In fact, the fog could turn quite dense for some locations. It’s a milder and muggier start, with temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees. We’ll keep an eye out for some minor flooding concerns, especially as the rain chance continue for Wednesday. A cold front crosses through later during the day. After a dreary start, showers and some thunderstorms are possible during the late afternoon and into the early evening. There’s a small chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms that could produce gusty winds and brief, but heavy, downpours. This is where the possibility for flooding comes into play. It’s breezy again and milder, with readings in the middle 70s to bear 80 degrees. Conditions dry through the evening and the night. The clouds won’t break too much, but temperatures and humidity levels both lower. Expect lows in the middle to upper 50s.

DRIER END TO THE WEEK: The end of the week is much drier, but some small shower chances linger. Wednesday’s front stalls to the south, so we’re going to have to keep an eye on it for more showers. For now, Thursday should be dry, but we can’t rule out the chance for a shower or two. Temperatures are cool due to the clouds, with readings in the middle to upper 60s. There’s indication a wave rides along the front and could brings some light showers Thursday night into Friday. A few showers linger into Friday during the morning. The afternoon should dry out as long as the front doesn’t pull any tricks. Skie are partly sunny for the second half of the day. Temperatures are a touch higher, with readings in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend doesn’t look bad at all to start! Saturday brings partly cloudy skies and quiet conditions. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s. Sunday our next cold front crosses through, and this could bring a few light showers to the region. Temperatures reach the upper 60s to lower 70s depending upon the timing and the coverage of the shower activity. Monday is partly sunny and a bit cooler. Expect readings in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday is warmer and partly cloudy. Expect temperatures in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees.

Have a great Wednesday!