Bill Cosby arrives at SCI Phoenix to begin prison term

SCHWENKSVILLE, Montgomery County — Bill Cosby arrived at SCI Phoenix Tuesday night, where he will serve his 3- to 10-year prison sentence for aggravated indecent assault, the state Department of Corrections announced.

Cosby, who was sentenced Tuesday in Montgomery County Court, was processed in accordance to prison policey and will meet with staff from the medical, psychology and records departments before moving to his single cell, which is located in a unit adjacent to the infirmary.

Cosby will be allowed phone calls and visitation in accordance with policy, as well as opportunity to exercise during the classification process.

“We are taking all of the necessary precautions to ensure Mr. Cosby’s safety and general welfare in our institution,” said Corrections Secretary John Wetzel. “The long term goal is for him to be placed in the general population to receive the programming required during his incarceration.”