Carlisle HMA pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -The former owners of a Cumberland County medical center plead guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. The plea comes after the former owner was forced to pay millions of dollars to resolve false billings and kickback allegations.

Carlisle HMA, LLC., formerly known as Carlisle Regional Medical Center pleaded guilty Tuesday to one county of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. According to the Department of Justice the medical center’s former owner, Health Management Association based out of Naples, Florida set mandatory company wide admission rate benchmarks for patients in HMA hospital emergency departments.

Documents submitted to the DOJ by Carlisle Regional Medical Center show 15 to 20 percent of patients visiting the emergency departments were expected to be admitted, along with 50 percent of patients 65 and older. This plan was put in place to increase HMA’s revenue.

The DOJ says the scheme was executed by pressuring, coercing and inducing physicians and medical directors to meet these mandatory admission rates and admit patients even if they did not need to stay in the hospital. Staff who failed to follow these guidelines were threatened to be fired. This plea agreement still needs to be accepted by the court.

Additional allegations at two former HMA hospitals in Lancaster County have been resolved by a civil settlement. Between 2009 and 2012 , Lancaster Regional Medical Center and Heart of Lancaster Medical Center billed federal health care systems for services referred by physicians who had relationships with the facilities. The U.S. Government alleged this was done to disguise payments intended to influence the referral of patients. HMA in this case agreed to pay $55 million to the United States to resolve these civil allegations.

Tips and complaints about potential fraud, waste, abuse and mismanagement can be reported to the Department of Health and Human Services at (800) 447-8477. If you believe you were a victim of this offense call (888) 549-3945.