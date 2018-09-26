Coroner identifies two people killed in York City shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE (September 27, 3:15 p.m.): The coroner has identified both victims killed in last night's York shooting.

According to the York County Coroner, Dezmen Jones, 15, was transported to York Hospital before succumbing to his injuries.

Jones was a freshman at William Penn Senior High School. The York City School District issued this statement on Jones's passing:

The loss of this young man is devastating, and we extend our sincere condolences to Dezmen’s family and friends. The district’s crisis team of counselors, social workers and psychologists is available to students throughout the district who need help coping with this loss. We will continue to provide that service to students for as long as necessary.

The adult man found deceased in the backyard area of the home has been identified as Jameel Murray, 28, of York City.

An autopsy has been scheduled for both men on Friday, September 28.

UPDATE: Two people are dead after a shooting in York City.

According to the York County Coroner, they were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Princess Street around 7:55 p.m. for a reported fatality after a shots fired incident.

A man was found deceased in the backyard area of a home of an apparent shooting.

Another juvenile victim was found at the scene and transported to York Hospital, but later died.

The coroner will identify the men killed in a shooting in York City later Thursday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text the tip line anonymously by texting "yorktips" to 847411.

PREVIOUSLY: YORK -- One man is dead and a juvenile is injured after a Wednesday night shooting in York City, according to the city's police department.

Police responded to the 600 block of West Princess Street around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the two shooting victims.

Police say the juvenile was transported to York Hospital. The extent of this individual's injuries are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

Instructions for using tip line:

Enter number 847-411 Start message with — yorktips Text your message

