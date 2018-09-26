× Crews on the scene of fire in Lower Windsor Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a fire.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1500 block of Long Level Road in Lower Windsor Township around 6:00 a.m. this morning for a reported fire.

The incident is near the Lake Clarke Marina.

No injuries have been reported at this time and the extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.