× Domestic dispute investigation leads to drug charges for Lancaster couple, police say

LANCASTER — A Lancaster couple was arrested on drug charges Monday night after police responding to a domestic dispute call at their home discovered a stash of suspected marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.

Lancaster Police say officers responded to the 100 block of East Vine Street at approximately 5:26 p.m. for a reported domestic dispute between a man and a woman. The woman was reportedly carrying a shotgun and the man was following her, police say.

When they arrived, officers found that the couple had entered a home on the 200 block of Old Trinity Place. Officers located the couple and found that the shotgun had been left inside the home, police say. The officers observed scratches and bruises on the man’s face, and scratches on the woman.

While searching the home to ensure there were no other injured people inside, police discovered a large quantity of suspected marijuana, along with scales and packaging materials. Police secured the home until a search warrant was obtained, and the couple, identified as Brent McCracken, 25, and Dorothy Dearman, 25, were taken to the Bureau of Police Station for questioning about the domestic dispute.

It was later determined that McCracken’s injuries were the result of Dearman scratching and punching him, police say. Dearman’s injuries were self-inflicted, according to police.

After the search warrant was served at the residence, police discovered approximately 81 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, 2,853 grams of marijuana, and 251 grams of THC wax, as well as items used for the manufacture, cultivation, packaging and sales of marijuana and the other suspected contraband, police say.

McCracken was charged with three counts of manufacture/possession with intent to deliver marijuana, Psilocybin, and THC wax and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dearman was charged with three counts of manufacture/possession with intent to deliver marijuana, Psilocybin, and THC wax, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple assault (domestic violence).

Both were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Jodie Richardson and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.