Eagles announce Alshon Jeffery has been cleared for contact

PHILADELPHIA — In his second game back from injury, Carson Wentz might be joined by one of his best offensive weapons.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Wednesday that Alshon Jeffery has been cleared for contact — a sign that the veteran wide receiver could be returning to action this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

Jeffery, who had offseason surgery for a torn rotator cuff, missed all of the preseason and the Eagles’ first three games.

Wentz returned to the lineup for the first time since last December in the Eagles’ 20-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. But the Eagles were without Jeffery, along with receivers Mike Wallace and Mack Hollins and running backs Darren Sproles and Jay Ajayi, so Wentz and the offense had its share of struggles.

Jeffery, who caught 57 passes for 789 yards and nine touchdowns with the Eagles last season, should give Philly’s offense a boost.