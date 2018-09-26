× Flyers center Jori Lehtera is one of 23 suspects involved in alleged cocaine ring, Finnish news outlet says

PHILADEPHIA — Jori Lehtera, a veteran center trying to win a roster spot with the Philadelphia Flyers, is one of 23 suspects involved in an alleged cocaine ring in Finland, according to Finnish news sources.

Lehtera, 30, of Helsinki, has reportedly denied any involvement, according to MTV, the Finnish news outlet. There were about two kilos of cocaine involved in the ring, and some of the suspects were reportedly arrested at Lehtera’s summer home.

Lehtera came to the Flyers as part of the trade that sent Brayden Schenn to the St. Louis Blues. He scored three goals and had five assists in 62 games with the Flyers last season, his first in Philly.

He is considered to be on the bubble to earn a roster spot with the team this year. If he does not make the final cut, the Flyers could send him to the Philadelphia Phantoms, their franchise in the American Hockey League.