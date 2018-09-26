Funeral services open to the public, to celebrate the life of Greg Hodnett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- The funeral services for the Pennsylvania sprint car legend, Greg Hodnett are scheduled for Wednesday, September, 26 at 10:30 a.m., at the Grace Fellowship Church on Seven Valleys Road in York County.

Heffner racing tweeted out the information, and says the family invites anyone to attend.

Some businesses in the community are showing their support for the Hodnett family by hosting fundraisers. Mama's Pizza in Wellsville will be having one on Thursday from 11:00 a.m.to 10:00 p.m. Organizers say some of Hodnett's fellow racers will serve as guest waiters, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the family.

On Friday and Saturday the Red Robin in Silver Springs Mechanicsburg says they will be donating 27% of their sales to the Hodentt family. The tweeted asking all fans to come show their support, and celebrate Greg Hodnett.