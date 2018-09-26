Furry Friends with Khaleesi, the Doberman Pinscher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Today's Furry Friend is Khaleesi, the Doberman Pinscher!

She is a 5-year-old sprayed red Doberman who was surrendered by her former owners.

Khaleesi is a bit shy, but once she has your trust, she is full of energy and is loving.

She is fully house-trained, knows how to sit, and will wait patiently for her food until released!

However, Khalessi is a food hound and would probably do just about anything for a snack.

Currently, Khaleesi is fostered in a home with another Doberman and two other dogs, and has never had any issues. She even shares her favorite bones!

She loves toys, play fetch, and going for car rides!

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Sue Perotta from the Doberman Pinscher Rescue of PA stopped by the set to help show Khaleesi off.