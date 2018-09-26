× Harrisburg man charged with murder of 4-month-old child

NORTH CAROLINA– A Harrisburg man has been charged with murder after a 4-month-old child died earlier this year.

Thomas Imschweiler is facing homicide charges for the incident.

Officials told WTKR that on July 17, police were called to the 700 block of Lakeview Court in Corolla for a report of a child not breathing.

Upon arrival, a 4-month-old child was found to be not breathing, and was taken for medical care.

On July 22, the child died.

After an investigation into the child’s injuries, a warrant for child abuse charges was issued for Imschweiler.

He was located in Harrisburg, arrested, and brought back to North Carolina.

According to officials, Imschweiler was on vacation when the incident happened.

He was indicted by a grand jury on September 19.