Harrisburg teens arrested in connection to July robbery of Turkey Hill store

HARRISBURG — Lower Paxton Township Police say they have arrested two Dauphin County teens in connection to the July 24 robbery of a Turkey Hill store on North Mountain Road.

Gage Stites, 18, and David Diebert, 16, are charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in the incident.

Diebert, who is being charged as an adult, is also facing charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of firearms by a minor, and possession of the instruments of crime.

Stites was arraigned Sept. 21 and placed in Dauphin County Prison on $75,000 bail.

Diebert was arraigned on Sept. 25 and is in Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.