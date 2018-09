× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (September 26, 2018)

On FOX43 News At Ten: A former Lower Dauphin social studies teacher is accused of having inappropriate contact with a student.

FOX43’s Grace Griffaton has the latest, plus reaction from community members.

Also at 10, new legislation could crack down on speedy drivers in construction zones.

Hear from PennDOT, a construction worker and drivers tonight on FOX43 News At Ten.