× Lancaster man facing charges after allegedly strangling, hitting woman

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after allegedly strangling and hitting a woman.

Antonio Santos, 25, is facing strangulation and simple assault charges for the incident.

On September 22 around 10 p.m., police were dispatched to the first block of Carriage House Dr. in Pequea Township for a reported domestic incident.

Upon arrival, police learned that Santos was at a family gathering when he allegedly assaulted a woman by placing both hands around the victim’s neck and restricting her airway, causing her to gasp for air.

Santos also allegedly struck her twice in the face with his open hand.

After police arrival, Santos continues to show signs of aggression, and threatened officers.

Family members attempted to deescalate the situation, but Santos shoved a family member and continued to display threatening behavior towards police.

After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody.

Santos was transported to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail.