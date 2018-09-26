× Man to serve life in prison for role in deadly stabbing of disabled brothers in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man is set to serve the rest of his life in prison for his role in the killings of two disabled brothers last year at their Lancaster city home.

Joshua Proper, 19, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and related charges regarding the February 2017 killings.

Proper and co-conspirator Juan Cristo-Munoz broke into the brother’s Poplar Street home where the disabled victims were stabbed repeatedly and beaten.

Leroy Kinsey, who used a wheelchair, was stabbed at least 10 times in his living room.

Walton, an amputee, was stabbed 54 times in an upstairs bedroom. A sword was used in his killing.

Police found Proper and Cristo-Munoz hiding in the basement of the home.

Assistant District Attorney Christine Wilson said Proper’s role in the killings was “less significant” than Cristo-Munoz’s.

He has provided a confession to police, and has shown remorse, according to court testimony.

Proper admitted to stabbing Kinsey, but did not participate in the attack of Walton, according to his attorneys.

