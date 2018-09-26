New bill would slow down “speeders” in construction zones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to PennDOT, work zone accidents have been on the rise annually since 2012.

In 2015, there were nearly 2,000 crashes in work zones in Pennsylvania, 23 of which resulted in deaths.

Now they’re saying enough is enough.

“Sometimes it’s scary but you’ve just got to watch your back at all times because people don’t really pay attention to what they’re doing. They’re too busy trying to get from point A to point B and they really don’t show the workers much respect,” said James, a worker with New Enterprise Stone and Lime.

But what if a camera was posted at all highway construction zones, that took photos of your license plate if you were going too fast?

“I think if I saw a sign that said cameras ahead slow down, I really would pay more attention,” said one Harrisburg resident we spoke with.

“Definitely, it would take some getting used to, but yeah, definitely,” said another.

Well, that could soon be the case.

Proposed legislation would allow warning signs and speed cameras to be installed at active construction scenes on limited access highways.

“We need to have people slow down because the lanes are narrow, we have workers who might be right adjacent to the lanes, we’ve seen repeated instances where our workers, contract workers, have been hit by speeding vehicles, and usually that outcome is a tragedy,” said Rich Kirkpatrick, communications director with PennDOT.

The first offense would be a warning, but if you’re caught again, expect a ticket in the mail for $75, and if you’re caught a third time, the fine doubles to $150.

Which is reasonable, according to PennDOT, because you can’t put a price on a life.

“We’ve got to go home to our family too, just like they’ve got to go home to their families. And if you can’t go home to your family, who is going to put the bread and butter on the table?” said James.

This bill has passed the house and will be voted on in the senate in the coming days.