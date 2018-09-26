New foam to treat wounds on battlefield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Researchers at Penn State College of Medicine received a $1.4 million grant to help them create a new way to help treat traumatic wounds on the battlefield. They said it could be the difference between life and death.

Made up of starch and a blood-clotting agent called chitosan, the simple, yet new foam will likely be a game changer.

"Because of the way that our forces are distributed around the world, we are now in some environments where it may take quite a while to get a casualty to point of injury to surgical capability," Dr. Scott Arman, professor of surgery and neurosurgery, said.

Dr. Arman and Dr. Melissa Linskey with Penn State College of Medicine are two of the several researchers who have been working on this foam for several years, calling the process a labor of love. In fact, Dr, Arman is also a Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and knows first hand ways this could help.

"For example, there are areas in Afghanistan where it takes a long time to get a patient from the point where they're injured to a treatment facility where we can control bleeding," Arman Said.

And not just in the military, but for any sort of traumatic injury.

"Being involved with developing a product that could potentially save the lives of patients so that they necessarily don't need as much help from me when they get to the hospital would be great," Dr. Melissa Linskey, resident surgeon, said.

It begins working after it's stuffed directly into a wound.

"It expands, causes pressure that helps stop bleeding and helps promote blood clotting, then the foam itself turns into a gel almost like toothpaste, that almost seals areas that are bleeding," Arman said.

Arman said it's pain-free. There are little to no risks because it won't disrupt the blood clot. It'll be helpful for first responders, and maybe even one day, you and me.

"It does not require any medical knowledge to stuff it into a wound," Linskey said.

Right now the foam is still being developed. It's in the pre-clinical testing stages. Both doctors will work with it once it reaches clinical testing, which will hopefully be in the next three to five years.