Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TWP, YORK COUNTY---– This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett headed to Springettsbury Township to checkout some of the seasonal beers but, not all seasonal are Pumpkin or Oktoberfests!

Perfect for breakfast refreshing seasonal from Shock Top – Sunset Orange & Ruby Fresh Grapefruit. Plus Rusty Rail Waffle Sauce! Tastes just like you think it will. It’s a Maple Pecan Imperial Brown Ale.