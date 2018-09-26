One person dead, juvenile taken to hospital after shooting in York City

YORK — One man is dead and a juvenile is injured after a Wednesday night shooting in York City, according to the city’s police department.

Police responded to the 600 block of West Princess Street around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the two shooting victims.

Police say the juvenile was transported to York Hospital. The extent of this individual’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

Instructions for using tip line:

Enter number 847-411 Start message with — yorktips Text your message

This story has been updated from its previous version.