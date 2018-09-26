× Police: Littlestown man charged after being seen masturbating outside store at Gettysburg Outlets

GETTYSBURG, Adams County — State Police have charged a 28-year-old Littlestown man with indecent exposure after they say he was found masturbating outside a store in the Gettysburg Outlets on the 1800 block of Village Drive.

According to police, Steven James Boose went to the outlets at approximately 9:51 p.m. on Sept. 18. He allegedly removed his clothes, stood in the parking lot in front of a store, and began masturbating. A female employee at the store gave police the license plate number of Boose’s vehicle and was able to identify him to police.

Boose was also charged with open lewdness and disorderly conduct in the incident, police say.