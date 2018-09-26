Police seek men accused of stealing over $600 in soap products from Giant in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking two men who allegedly stole over $600 worth of soap products.

According to police, on September 15, two men filled two shopping carts with soap products at the Giant in the 1600 block of Lititz Pike.

The men left the store with the merchandise without paying.

The stolen items, which included 12 packs of Tide Pods and 35 bars of soap, were valued at over $600.

If you know who either of the above pictured men are, you’re asked to call Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.