Police: Suspects install skimming device at Mechanicsburg store

MECHANICSBURG, Cumberland County — Silver Spring Township Police are investigating after a credit card skimming device was found at an ATM at Ameri-choice on Sporting Green Drive in Mechanicsburg.

Police say the device was installed by the pictured suspects between Sept. 8 and Sept. 13, and was successful in obtaining victims’ card information and PIN numbers.

Anyone who used the ATM at the Ameri-choice at 20 Sporting Green Drive is advised to review their bank information and take appropriate measures, police say.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Det. Andrew Bassler with Silver Spring Township Police via email at abassler@sstwp.org, or by phone at (717) 591-9240 or (717) 238-9676.