Police: Three juveniles stabbed Pepsi machine with pocket knives before flipping it on its side

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — In an attempt to gain access to a Pepsi machine, three juveniles stabbed it with pocket knives before flipping it on its side, Newville Police say.

The incident occurred at Newville Borough Park on July 12 around 6 a.m.

Police say the juveniles, between the ages of 12 and 14, entered the park after spending the night inside a nearby construction site.

Following the failed attempt, the juveniles tried to enter the concession stand, which was also unsuccessful, according to police. The door lock was damaged as a result, police note.

The incident was captured on multiple park security cameras, police say.

On Wednesday, the juveniles were referred to the Cumberland County Juvenile Probation Department. They face charges of criminal mischief and institutional vandalism, plus restitution amounts to over $1,300.