Props from ‘The Office’ are up for auction

If you ever wished that you could work at America's favorite paper company, Dunder-Mifflin, you still can't - but you can own many of the furnishings.

More than 500 props from the hit NBC sit-com "The Office" can now be yours, according to KCPQ. The items from the Scranton branch are on the auction block on the site Screenbid. The show aired for 9 seasons on NBC and centered around an everyday paper company led by a hilarious and goofy boss played by Steve Carrell. The American version was an adaption from the British version starring Ricky Gervais.

Most of the items look like normal office supplies (anything from computer monitors to desk phones) but they were used on-screen by the cast of characters; Jim, Pam, Toby, Dwight, and branch manager, Michael Scott.

Some of the items include Pam's Reception Desk, Jim's Desk Lamp, and Dwight's Sales Associates Association Award 2008.

All of the items come with a certificate of authenticity.

The bidding ends Friday, October 5. You can check out the full list of auction items here.