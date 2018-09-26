× Reading man charged with drug delivery resulting in death

BERKS COUNTY — A Reading man has been charged with supplying drugs to another individual who died of an overdose in August, according to the Berks County District Attorney’s Office.

Kevin Rauch, 52, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. He is currently incarcerated at the Berks County Jail System on $250,000 secured bail.

On August 22 around 5:40 a.m., police responded to a report of an unresponsive male. The 28-year-old man was transported to Reading Hospital, where he was pronounced dead that afternoon, the DA’s Office says. An autopsy determined that the man’s cause of death to be from acute heroin and fentanyl toxicity.

An examination of the deceased individual’s phone revealed that Rauch was in contact with the man a day prior. Text messages showed that the two were meeting that night.

During a voluntary interview with police on August 28, Rauch allegedly admitted to selling the man heroin — and had been doing so since January, the criminal complaint says.

According to the criminal complaint, Rauch told police that the new source of heroin was different in color and consistency from what he had received before and that specific product was delivered to the deceased individual.

“This heroin was white in color as opposed to a brownish tint, to which he was accustomed,” Detective Andrew Walbert wrote in the criminal complaint. “Rauch also stated that when he ‘took a taste,’ i.e. snorted a line of this heroin, he immediately became sick and vomited. I asked him what that meant to him. Rauch replied ‘fentanyl.’