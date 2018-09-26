× Rep. Hill-Evans announces $1 million state grant to York County Libraries

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York, today announced a $1 million state grant that will support several improvement and construction projects for the York County Libraries system from the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

York County Libraries was awarded this grant for projects that will address the improvement and construction needs of three sites. Martin Library will receive renovations that will include public restroom and sliding door updates. Kreutz Creek Valley Library will acquire donated land from Hellam Township for construction of a new library building. Last, Kaltreider-Benfer Library will increase the size of the existing facility by building on the adjacent concrete pad area to create space for the children’s library, teen center and private study area.

“Congratulations to our York County Libraries for being awarded funds that will continue to provide access to an invaluable resource within our community,” Hill-Evans said. “With this award and most recently the Keystone Library Grant, we are proud the state has made significant investments in our library system that prioritizes learning and reflects our educational resources being strengthened.”

RACP is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects. RACP projects are authorized in the Redevelopment Assistance section of a Capital Budget Itemization Act, have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues or other measures of economic activity.

SOURCE: House Democratic Communications Office