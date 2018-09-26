× Shippensburg Police looking for 91-year-old man who suffers from dementia

SHIPPENSBURG — Police are looking for a 91-year-old man who walked away from his Shippensburg residence Wednesday.

John Doyle, who suffers from dementia, was last seen around 2 p.m. at his home in the 100 block of Cottage Road, according to police.

Doyle is approximately 5’6″ tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has gray hair with glasses and was wearing a blue jacket and blue pants with a World War II hat, police say. Doyle uses a gray walker and has a cane with deer heads on it, police add.

Anyone with information should contact Shippensburg Police.