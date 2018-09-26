× Shippensburg woman charged after flagging down police to report a resident tried to stop her from driving drunk

SHIPPENSBURG, Franklin County — A Franklin County woman was charged with DUI and other offenses after an incident last month on the 300 block of East Burd Street.

Melissa L. Ezzell, of Shippensburg, was charged with DUI, DUI/controlled substance, and endangering the welfare of children in connect to an incident that occurred near home home on August 5.

According to Shippensburg Police, Ezzell flagged down an officer who was patrolling in her neighborhood. She was upset because someone at her residence stopped her from driving with her children while she was intoxicated, police say.

Police determined that Ezzell before contacting police, Ezzell had just returned from a nearby convenience store with her children and another juvenile in her care. She was exhibiting signs of intoxication, police say, and the officer administered a preliminary breath test at the scene, which showed that she was over the legal limit.

Ezzell was taken to Cumberland County Prison for arraignment and processing. She was charged after police received the results of further alcohol and drug testing, police say.