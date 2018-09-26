Thunderstorms end this evening, shower chances stick around to finish the week

THUNDERSTORMS THIS EVENING: A line of showers and storms continues to push through the area this evening. Gusty winds are likely with flash flooding being a concern. We are in a “slight” risk of severe weather. On a scale of 1-to-5, this is a 2. Storms progress through the area and end before 10PM in our farthest southeastern spots. Temperatures hold in the 70s and drop into the upper-50s and low-60s as things quiet down overnight.

ANOTHER ROUND OF SHOWERS: We start Thursday dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures don’t progress very far because of cooler air brought in from this evening’s storms and the cloudy continued conditions. Highs in the upper-60s and right at 70-degrees are the norm. The chance for showers begins very late into the evening and take over the area in the dark hours of Friday morning. These will be light-to-moderate area-wide, with the more rain being seen south of the turnpike. We clear out in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low-70s.

DRYING OUT: Sunshine returns for the weekend! Highs stick in the low-to-mid 70s with morning lows in the mid-50s. We’ll have a consistent mix of sun and clouds, but that’s more sunshine than we’ve seen in some time. We rise closer to 80-degrees to start next week.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long