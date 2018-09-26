× Waynesboro man charged in stabbing

WAYNESBORO, Franklin County — Police have charged a 22-year-old Waynesboro man in connection to an alleged stabbing that occurred Tuesday at the rotary parking lot on 14 Mulberry St. in the borough.

Gerald A. Mendoza-McGhee is charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person in the incident, which occurred at 3:54 p.m., according to Waynesboro Police.

He was transported to Franklin County Jail for arraignment. Bail was set at $75,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2.