York man accused of inappropriately touching 10-year-old boy

YORK — Police have charged at 37-year-old York man with aggravated indecent assault of a child and other offenses after they say he had inappropriate contact with a 10-year-old boy earlier this year.

Jeremy Wise, of the 200 block of Westwood Drive, is also charged with aggravated indecent assault without consent, corruption of minors and indecent assault without consent, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Wise is accused of inappropriately touching the victim in the buttocks.

The alleged offenses were first reported to police in February by the victim’s mother, who said her son told her that Wise touched his buttocks both under and over his clothing. The incident happened in Wise’s bedroom, the victim reported. Wise asked the victim to come in his room to watch YouTube videos and began touching him.

In an interview at the Childrens Advocacy Center later that month, the victim said Wise had touched him on several occasions. Each time, the victim said, Wise asked him to come into his room to watch videos or play video games. Wise would then touch him, the victim said. The victim told the forensic interviewer that he asked Wise not to touch him and attempted to get away, but Wise was too strong, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim said he eventually reported the contact to his grandmother, who later confirmed the victim’s account when questioned by police.

The victim’s grandmother said she confronted Wise, who “looked at (her) with a blank look, walked away, and simply moved out.”

“He never denied it or anything,” the victim’s grandmother said, according to the criminal complaint.

Wise has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 13.