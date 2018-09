MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Manheim Township’s K-9 Officer has a new bed, thanks to a donation from a local youth.

According to Manheim Township Police, the bed was delivered by a local teen, Peyton, who spent some time learning about K-9 Officer Ruck and his handler, Officer Matt Bender.

“Thank you Peyton,” the department wrote in a thank-you message. “Ruck will certainly sleep well tonight!”