Astros pitcher offers playoff tickets to 8-year-old girl shushed at game

HOUSTON – Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. took notice when an 8-year-old with special needs was told to quiet down at a recent game, according to her family.

In a video shared by the family and posted to Twitter by a reporter from Houston’s KRIV, a woman sitting in front of an 8-year-old Astros fan named Chloe appears to tell the girl “enough!” in response to her cheering.

The girl’s mom explained to the station that her daughter has Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder, a disability that essentially limits her emotional capacity to that of a toddler.

Chloe, don’t you EVER stop cheering! I would love for you to cheer us on, as LOUD as you can, during ALDS game 1 in MMP! I would be honored to leave you a ticket! @astros https://t.co/qrORuFeF9I — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) September 26, 2018

The video garnered so much attention online that it caught the eye of All Star pitcher Lance McCullers, who retweeted the video with the promise of tickets to a game in the American League Divisional Series.

“Chloe, don’t you EVER stop cheering! I would love for you to cheer us on, as LOUD as you can, during ALDS game 1 in MMP! I would be honored to leave you a ticket!” the pitcher wrote.

Chloe’s parents told KRIV they were worried she wouldn’t want to go to games again after the uncomfortable episode, but Chloe said she hopes to go to all of the Astros home games next year. No word yet on whether or not she’s taken McCullers up on the playoff game offer.