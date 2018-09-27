Cooler and less humid for Thursday, with more showers starting this afternoon

SMALL SHOWER CHANCES END THE WEEK: The end of the week still brings small shower chances, but it’s back too cooler and less humid conditions. Wednesday’s front stalls to the south, so we’re going to have to keep an eye on it for more showers Thursday. There’s plenty of clouds to start, and perhaps a few lingering sprinkles. During the afternoon, a wave of low pressure riding north along the front brings a better chance for more showers. Temperatures are cool due to the clouds and shower chance, with readings in the middle to upper 60s. Thursday night into Friday could bring some steadier pockets of rain for many. It’s cool and damp, with lows dipping into the 50s. A few showers linger into Friday during the early morning. Conditions should dry fast after sunrise, and the clouds start to break by mid-afternoon. Skies are partly cloudy through the afternoon. Temperatures are a touch higher, with readings in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Friday evening plans are dry and good to go! Just bring a light jacket!

DRIER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend doesn’t look bad at all to start! A cold front moves through on Saturday, but it goes through dry. Just some afternoon clouds are expected as this happens. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s. Sunday is a touch cooler under partly sunny skies. It’s a chilly start during the morning, with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Temperatures recover a bit, and they reach the upper 60s to lower 70s during the afternoon. Overall, it’s a nice, quiet, and seasonable fall weekend.

WARMING NEXT WEEK: The month of October may have begun, but a warm up is on the way for the start of the week. Monday is partly sunny and the warming begins. Expect readings in the middle to upper 70s. Tuesday is even warmer and partly cloudy. Expect temperatures in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. There’s a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The same isolated shower and thunderstorm chance remains for Wednesday. However, the warming doesn’t end. Reading are in the lower 80s. It’s more humid too during this stretch.

Have a great Thursday!