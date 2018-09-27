× Woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Carroll Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE: A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday night.

According to the York County Coroner, they were dispatched to the 800 block of Route 15 northbound in Carroll Township for a reported fatality in a two-vehicle crash involving a Honda SUV and a tractor trailer around 11:20 p.m.

The Honda reportedly ran head-on into the back of a tractor trailer that was stopped at a light.

A woman who was a passenger in the Honda died at the scene of the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver and a rear-seat passenger in the Honda both survived the crash and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The condition of the occupant(s) of the tractor trailer is unknown at this time.

Further details are expected once notification of the next of kin has been completed.

PREVIOUSLY: The Coroner responded to the scene of a crash in Carroll Township, Wednesday.

Police say it happened just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Route 15 Northbound and Ore Bank Road.

Witnesses at the scene tell FOX43 that the crash involved a tractor-trailer.

They also say a life-lion helicopter responded to the incident.

This is a developing story.