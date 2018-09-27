× Eagles lose defensive back Rodney McLeod for the season with torn MCL

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have lost Rodney McLeod, one of their top defensive players, for the remainder of the season thanks to a knee injury sustained in last week’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts, according to Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

McLeod had surgery Thursday morning to repair a torn medial collateral ligament in his knee, Gunn reports.

As I reported Monday a league source confirmed to me a short while ago eagle safety Rodney McLeod had surgery this morning for torn MCL his season is over — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunnNBCS) September 27, 2018

McLeod will be replaced by backup Corey Graham. The Eagles could also give playing time to Deiondre’ Hall, whom they acquired from the Chicago Bears in a trade. Hall was suspended for Week 1.