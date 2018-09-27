Eagles lose defensive back Rodney McLeod for the season with torn MCL
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have lost Rodney McLeod, one of their top defensive players, for the remainder of the season thanks to a knee injury sustained in last week’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts, according to Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
McLeod had surgery Thursday morning to repair a torn medial collateral ligament in his knee, Gunn reports.
McLeod will be replaced by backup Corey Graham. The Eagles could also give playing time to Deiondre’ Hall, whom they acquired from the Chicago Bears in a trade. Hall was suspended for Week 1.
39.952584 -75.165222