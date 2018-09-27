Former Philadelphia Eagles’ player celebrates World School Milk Day in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jason Avant visited Harrisburg's Rowland Academy this morning to celebrate World School Milk Day and help introduce a new breakfast kiosk.

The Grab n' Go kiosk will be used to provide more students with convenient access to the important “first meal” of the day.

The launch coincides with World School Milk Day which is celebrated annually around the world to teach students the benefits of drinking milk both at school and at home as part of a healthy and balanced diet.

In partnership with the Harrisburg School District the American Dairy Association North East aims to decrease the number of children who come to school hungry by increasing student access to in-school breakfasts.

FOX43's Lynda Weed visited the school to learn about the benefits of the new kiosk and drinking milk everyday.