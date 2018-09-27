FOX43 Capitol Beat – Kristen Houser (Pa. Coalition Against Rape)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Kristen Houser from the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape was a guest Thursday morning on the FOX43 Capitol Beat with Matt Maisel. The conversation centered on the accusations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape offers services for rape victims and advocates to end sexual violence. If you are a victim of sexual assault and need immediate assistance, please contact their toll free hotline at 1-888-772-7227 or find your local rape crisis center. If you suspect child abuse and want to file a report, PCAR asks you call ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313.